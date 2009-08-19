Jesus Take the Wheel: Woman Arrested for Going Upside Her Husband’s Head with a Frying Pan!

71 year old Rosie Lewis was arrested after she hit her husband over the head multiple times with a frying pan.

Rosie Lewis and her husband James got into an argument after he complained about what was cooked for breakfast. Rosie decided to cook her husband another meal but it only led to another argument and Mr. Lewis attempting to strike his wife with his cane.

The result was James being treated by EMS for head injuries after Rosie struck him with a frying pan over his head resulting in 50 stitches to the head. Rosie Lewis has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Damn, if that ain’t an OG we don’t know what is!