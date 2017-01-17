Sweet Slizzard Satdays: Plug-Runnin’ Plies Popped For DUI In Florida, Bih

Plies Arrested In Florida And Charged With DUI

According to TMZ, your favorite ratchet rapper, Plies, was put in stainless steel bracelets after he was pulled over by the Hillsborough County Police under suspicion of drunk driving.

The arrest took place early this morning after the cops saw signs that he might be intoxicated.

Algernod didn’t spend much time behind bars, in fact, he was released that same day for a paltry $500 bond.

Just get an Uber, for the love of God.

Image via YouTube/TMZ/Hillsborough County