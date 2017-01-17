Exclusive: Plies Refuses Breathalyzer After Getting Popped For DUI

Rapper Facing Drunk Driving Charges

Plies refused a breathalyzer test when cops pulled him over this morning for driving under the influence, police said.

Tampa Police pulled over the “Bust it Baby” rapper at 2:35 a.m. today while he was at the wheel of his red GMC Yukon in the city limits. Cops took less than 15 minutes to assess and arrest the rapper, with public records showing he was taken into custody at 2:48 a.m.

Although he refused the breath test, he was still arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He later posted $500 bail.

The 40-year-old prolific social media user hasn’t let the arrest get him down, and just hours ago uploaded a picture of himself nursing a glass with a brown liquid in it.

“I Need A Tan Bih…” he captioned the picture.

Check back as this story is developing.