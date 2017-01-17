Match. Set. Love. Serena Gushes Over Her ‘Really Nice’ Reddit Fiance

Serena Williams Speaks On Alexis Ohanian Engagement

Serena Williams is finally opening up about her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

According to Serena she’s smitten kitten with her beau because he’s a “nice guy” who “treats everyone the same.”

‘Rena broke the news to the press after securing a first first-round victory in the Australian Open.

PEOPLE reports:

“It feels good,” she said of the engagement during a post-match press conference. “I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” Williams, 35, continued. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.” “He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Romantic, riiiight?

