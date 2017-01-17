Mediocre Negro: Marc Lamont Hill Coins Latest Installment Into Racial Lexicon, “They” Are Big Mad

Marc Lamont Hill Calls Black Celebs Who Meet With Trump “Mediocre Negroes”

2017 is sure to bring a LOT of very heated political debates on cable news when it comes to Donald Trump and his treatment of minorities, especially African-Americans.

Last week, Steve Harvey was blow-torched on Twitter and beyond for taking a meeting with the Sherbet-in-Chief. The point can be made that Donald Trump isn’t really interested in working on behalf of Black issues because he continues to use celebrities of color as photo-ops instead of inviting real policy-makers who can properly speak to the issues.

Marc Lamont Hill made this same point with such zeal and fervor that he may have coined a term that will circulate social media for the rest of the year…

As with all things on Twitter, there are defenders and detractors, but it’s absolutely HILARIOUS to watch white folks’ outraged reaction to MLH calling Kanye, Steve Harvey and co. “mediocre negroes”. Especially considering how many of them do Tae Bo Yoga to avoid speaking on our behalf when one of us is unarmed and dead at the hands of the police, but we digress…

Flip the page to have a look at both sides and let us know where YOU stand on the issue of Trump’s band of “mediocre negroes”.

Image via YouTube