Ex-Friend Files: Beauty Bloggers MakeupShayla And Amrezy Are Shading Each Other



Ex-friend files…

MakeupShayla And Amrezy Beef Explained

There’s a beef brewing between two popular beauty bloggers that’s apparently taken a nasty turn.

MakeupShayla and Amra Olević a.k.a. Amrezy used to be besties and flaunted their friendship on social media.



Now apparently they’re no longer friends and a few tweets from Shayla sent Amra into an (extremely loud) rant.

Shayla recently sent out a subliminal about fake friendships…



and sent someone some Mariah Carey-style “I don’t know her” shade.



Amra apparently caught word of the tweets and went off…



before taking her grievances to Snapchat where she LAID INTO Shayla.

“You motherfucking p*** a** b****s can’t never say s*** can’t never reply to texts!” said Amra. “B****s like Shayla want people to feel bad for you. […] “Ya’ll want the truth? Don’t be fooled by the fake a** relationships, plots and schemes. B****s care about using you, using your platform. […] Say it to my f**** face, don’t put subliminals on Twitter, don’t put it on Instagram!”

Y I K E S.

Amra also explained how their beef started.

Hit the flip for deets.