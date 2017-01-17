Ex-Friend Files: Beauty Bloggers MakeupShayla And Amrezy Are Shading Each Other

- By Bossip Staff
makupshaylaamrezybeef
Ex-friend files…

MakeupShayla And Amrezy Beef Explained

There’s a beef brewing between two popular beauty bloggers that’s apparently taken a nasty turn.

MakeupShayla and Amra Olević a.k.a. Amrezy used to be besties and flaunted their friendship on social media.
11348165_961416813899926_1408699665_n

Now apparently they’re no longer friends and a few tweets from Shayla sent Amra into an (extremely loud) rant.

Shayla recently sent out a subliminal about fake friendships…
unnamed

and sent someone some Mariah Carey-style “I don’t know her” shade.
unnamed-1

Amra apparently caught word of the tweets and went off…
amravsmakeupshayla

before taking her grievances to Snapchat where she LAID INTO Shayla.

“You motherfucking p*** a** b****s can’t never say s*** can’t never reply to texts!” said Amra. “B****s like Shayla want people to feel bad for you. […] “Ya’ll want the truth? Don’t be fooled by the fake a** relationships, plots and schemes. B****s care about using you, using your platform. […] Say it to my f**** face, don’t put subliminals on Twitter, don’t put it on Instagram!”

Y I K E S.

Amra also explained how their beef started.

dd542b6a0fb740baab2da28a549ab281

Hit the flip for deets.

