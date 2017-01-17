Nobody Asked For This: ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Will Star Blake Griffin And Ryan Kalil

White Men Can’t Jump Remake Coming Soon

Would you watch a ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake?

According to Variety reports, the 90s classic is getting the reboot treatment from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, and Carolina Panthers baller Ryan Kalil.

Barris is producing and writing the script for the revamped “White Men Can’t Jump” under the overall film deal he signed with Fox in September. Griffin and Kalil are producing through their Mortal Media producing company, along with partner Noah Weinstein. The original “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball hustlers who first oppose each other and then team up. The title comes from Harrelson’s character’s inability to make a dunk shot.

Who really asked for this though??!

But seriously?

Will you be watching the new remake or sitting this one out?

Twitter