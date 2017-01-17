Get Your Life Together: Paula Patton, Robin Thicke, And Son Julian Attend Therapy Session Together

Robin Thicke, Paula Patton And Julian Attend Family Therapy Together

Paula Patton, Robin Thicke and their son Julian have been through a LOT over the past couple years. The long-time couple’s divorce has been pretty nasty, Julian has had to witness it all and Alan Thicke recently passed away which has to make things even that much more difficult.

Bottom line is, the adults need to get their s#!t together and they’ve employed a third party to help them do just that according to USMagazine:

“While Julian did remain with his mother this weekend, the entire family — Paula, Robin and Julian — met with a therapist on Saturday,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “They are all working with the therapist to come to a resolution and are listening to whatever the therapist recommends. The plans are to continue working with the therapist in this way to resolve this. This is their plan to move forward.”

As we reported, Robin recently called Po-9 on Paula after a domestic dispute lead to her refusing to allow Julian to go on a planned visit with his father.

The “insider” goes on:

“They were supposed to work out something on Friday night after the incident for Julian to see Robin,” the source tells Us. “They were going to try to have a nanny and security guard bring Julian to a park to be with Robin for an hour, but Julian did not want to go.”

This sounds like a world-class mess. Hopefully they can get it together for lil’ Julian’s sake.

Image via WENN/Instagram