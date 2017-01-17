Swirl Back On? A$AP Rocky Takes Kendall Jenner Jewelry Shopping In NYC

A$AP Rocky And Kendall Jenner Go Ring Shopping In NY

Looks like that on again/off again kinda-sorta kicking it situationship between A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner is back on.

The two were rolling heavy over the summer months but cooled things off once Kendall decided Lakers baller Jordan Clarkson was the wave.

But now, the two are all smiles in NYC, going on a Midtown Manhattan shopping spree where they reportedly checked out necklaces, and grills…and engagement rings.

Yes, you read that correctly…

We wouldn’t put too much stock into the ring thing though. Both of these youngins just like to date around and have fun…

Splash/WENN