Beat Face Back: Alicia Keys Rocks Makeup For The First Time In A Year For Allure Mag

Alicia Keys Wears Makeup For Allure Magazine

Alicia Keys has been on the beat-free crusade for over a year now…but she wants y’all to know that she’s not defined by her naked pores and can rock face paint with the rest of them when she feels so inclined.

Alicia covers the February issue of Allure, makeup-free of course, but dons some light beatage on the inside pages, just to show that women can do whatever they feel like at the time:

Alicia spoke with the mag about her theory on makeup:

“I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right. I think makeup can be self-expression,” she says. “I have no intention to shame anyone at all [who chooses to wear it]. No one should be ashamed by the way you choose to express yourself. And that’s exactly the point. However, if you want to do that for yourself, you should do that.”

Hit the flip for more Alicia with a smidge of makeup…