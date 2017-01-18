Dirty Dog Diaries: Twitter Is Exposing Lies Cheating Men Tell And It’s Too Real

Dirty Dog Tales

Nobody likes a dirty dog. They’re cheaters and liars. However we’re all going to end up with them at some point or another. That’s what makes the #LiesCheatingMenTell hashtag so real. We’ve all been there.

#LiesCheatingMenSay

No, you can't see my phone…Uh, i forgot the security code… pic.twitter.com/QWu3XTLL08 — Anthony (@Clever_Burro) January 18, 2017

And it’s a shame, too. Because these are relatable af. Let’s look at the tweets and take a trip down memory lane. However we hope it’s just memory lane and not your current situation.