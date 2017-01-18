Dreams To Nightmares: D.L. Hughley Unloads On MLK III For Meeting With Trump “If He Had The Balls His Daddy Had…”
- By Bossip Staff
D.L. Hughley Slams Martin Luther King III For Trump Meeting
The always outspoken D.L. Hughley isn’t biting his tongue about Martin Luther King III and his meeting with the pumpkin-colored President-elect…
What do you think of MLK III having a sit-down with ol’ Twitter fingers?
Image via WENN