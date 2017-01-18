Racist Maine Governor Says John Lewis Should Thank Republicans For Ending Slavery

Racist Governor Says John Lewis Should Thank Republicans For Ending Slavery

Maine’s ain’t isht governor thinks Civil Rights hero John Lewis should thank white Republicans for ending slavery and Jim Crow laws reports NY Daily Laws.

Governor Paul LePage has had a long history of saying vile things but he recently blasted Lewis after the Georgia congressman called Donald Trump’s presidency illegitimate.

“How about John Lewis last week, criticizing the president?” LePage said Tuesday on Maine’s WVOM Radio. “John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln that freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant that fought against Jim Crow laws. “A simple ‘thank you’ would suffice,” he continued.

