Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna After Calling Her A ‘Bi**ch’ For Rejecting Thirst

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna After Calling Her A Beyotch

We previously reported that HIV-positive actor Charlie sheen dissed Rihanna back in 2014 after the star claimed Rih rejected a request to meet his girlfriend while dining at an LA restaurant. Sheen took to his Twitter account and typed up this bizarre poem about the incident:

oh and Riahnna,

Halloween isn’t for a while.

but good on you for testing out your costume in public.

it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer,

as in:

none.

See ya on the way down,

(we always do)

and actually,

it was a pleasure NOT

meeting you.

clearly we have NOTHING

in common when it comes

to respect for those who’ve

gone before you.

I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds

to situate that bad wig

before you left the restaurant.

Sheen was recently asked about his past feud with Rihanna on last night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ and had this to say about the drama:

After being dragged back to hell for his comments, Charlie is finally apologizing for the diss:

We’re sure Rih will be returning his calls now…

BOY BYE!

Twitter