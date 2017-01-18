Mason Weaver Says Rep. John Lewis Is Enemy & Black Caucus Is “A Ghetto Hell Hole” [Video]

Mason Weaver is supposedly a former Black Panther, now he is a conservative author who makes money from Fox. When speaking about John Lewis while on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Weaver went off calling Lewis a turncoat and blaming him for the destruction of black people. Going on to say “he joined the oppressors and became a stooge for them,” it’s obvious Weaver is coming from a personal place letting his emotions do the talking.

Weaver also goes on to say that Lewis and the Black Caucus are a “ghetto hell hole” and also called him an “illegitimate congressman.” Right… Weaver’s spiel wasn’t really based on facts and policies, just hate.