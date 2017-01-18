Got Eeem: Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd Catches Beat-Down During Capture

Markeith Loyd Arrested And Beat Up By Orlando Police Upon Capture

Over the past few days we’ve been reporting on Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd who was wanted by police as a suspect in his girlfriend’s murder.

ClickOrlando is reporting that Loyd has been apprehended by law enforcement, but he didn’t exactly go willingly and cleanly.

Law enforcement sources told News 6 that authorities surrounded a house at 1157 Lescot Lane in Carver Shores and ordered Loyd to surrender Tuesday just before 7 p.m. Loyd crawled out of the house covered in body armor and armed with two guns, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference Tuesday night. Mina said Loyd initially tried to escape out the back through a sliding glass door, but came out through the front door and dropped the firearms on the ground. One of the guns had a 100-round capacity, Mina said.

This guy was ready for WAR, and he should have been. As a cop killer he HAD to know they weren’t just gonna slap some cuffs on him and read him his Mirandas.

Looks like they put a WHOOPIN’ on him. He earned it.

Image via ClickOrlando