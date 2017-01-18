Art Imitates Life: Kimmy Cakes ‘Ocean’s 8’ Scene Involves Jewel Heist

Since news became public that Kim Kardashian would be appearing as herself in the upcoming film ‘Ocean’s 8,’ there has been a mixed reaction from the public, largely because the film revolves around an all female jewel heist, and Kim was reportedly so traumatized she could neither work nor post on social media after becoming the victim of a heist herself just months ago.

Says Page Six:

Sources tell Page Six the Met Gala scene involves the theft of a high-end necklace in a museum bathroom.

Sources confirmed Kim is in the film, although it’s not clear if she’s a victim or a famous face in the crowd. The movie’s main cast includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.

An insider mused, “We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatized by her Paris robbery. But then she’ll still appear in a movie that glamorizes a jewelry heist.” Kim’s rep confirmed she has a cameo in the movie but declined to comment further.

We hear further cameos were being made in the movie’s Met Gala scene on Tuesday by Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Matt Harvey, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn, Tyga, the Winklevoss twins, and designers Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Dennis Basso and Jason Wu. High-end jeweler Cartier is on-set dressing VIPs. The film also includes a cameo by Anna Wintour.