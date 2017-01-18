Bear Whisperer: Trump’s Education Pick Betsy DeVos Had The WORST Job Interview EVER

By Bossip Staff
trumpmain

Betsy DeVos Gets DRAGGED After Trainwreck Hearing

It’s official: Potential Education Secretary/filthy rich super Republican Betsy DeVos had the WORST confirmation hearing EVER where she basically revealed that she didn’t know anything about everything and was promptly dragged across the internet in yet another cringe-worthy moment sponsored by Cheeto-Elect Trump.

Hit the flip for a look into the hilariously petty Betsy DeVos hysteria.

