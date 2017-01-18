Bishop Eddie Long’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her ‘Perfect’ Dad

Bishop Eddie Long’s Daughter Says He Was “Perfect”

Bishop Eddie Long’s daughter is breaking her silence on his death. Taylor Long, an Atlanta beauty blogger, took to Instagram shortly after her father’s passing in remembrance of him.

“I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect,” wrote Taylor on Instagram. “I cherish every moment I’ve shared w/ you even up to your last breath. I don’t blame God for wanting you back, I would too,” she wrote.



She also posted a tattoo of his name on her neck that she got five years prior to his passing.



Instagram