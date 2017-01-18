Marc Lamont Hill Responds To Sheriff Clarke’s ‘Jigaboo’ And ‘Democratic Lackey’ Hypocritical Hate
- By Bossip Staff
We reported yesterday that political commentator Marc Lamont Hill blasted PEETOUS Donald Trump for inviting a bunch of African Americans to meet and greet for dubious reasons.
“It was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” said Hill after Steve Harvey met with Trump during a panel discussion on CNN.
Marc isn’t here for #MediocreNegros:
Trump’s boot-licking boy Sheriff Clarke later hopped on Twitter to call out Marc for his comments:
Can you say hypocrite?
Hill added:
But he does have a point…
Sheriff Clarke will be shucking and jiving at the inauguration by the way: