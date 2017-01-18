Marc Lamont Hill Responds To Sheriff Clarke’s ‘Jigaboo’ And ‘Democratic Lackey’ Hypocritical Hate

Marc Lamont Hill Responds To Sheriff Clarke’s Jigaboo Diss

We reported yesterday that political commentator Marc Lamont Hill blasted PEETOUS Donald Trump for inviting a bunch of African Americans to meet and greet for dubious reasons.

“It was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” said Hill after Steve Harvey met with Trump during a panel discussion on CNN.

Marc isn’t here for #MediocreNegros:

Trump’s boot-licking boy Sheriff Clarke later hopped on Twitter to call out Marc for his comments:

Can you say hypocrite?

Hill added:

But he does have a point…

Sheriff Clarke will be shucking and jiving at the inauguration by the way:

Twitter