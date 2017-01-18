Marc Lamont Hill Responds To Sheriff Clarke’s ‘Jigaboo’ And ‘Democratic Lackey’ Hypocritical Hate

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-9-07-42-am

We reported yesterday that political commentator Marc Lamont Hill blasted PEETOUS Donald Trump for inviting a bunch of African Americans to meet and greet for dubious reasons.

“It was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” said Hill after Steve Harvey met with Trump during a panel discussion on CNN.

Marc isn’t here for #MediocreNegros:

Trump’s boot-licking boy Sheriff Clarke later hopped on Twitter to call out Marc for his comments:

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-47-56-am

Can you say hypocrite?

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-48-06-am

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-48-15-am

Hill added:

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-48-26-am

But he does have a point…

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-48-46-am

Sheriff Clarke will be shucking and jiving at the inauguration by the way:

screen-shot-2017-01-18-at-8-51-37-am

Twitter

