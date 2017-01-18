Yandy Smith Fans Are Trolling Mendeecees’ Messy Baby Mamas Again

Here we go again…

Yandy Smith Fans Blast Samantha And Erika D

Yandy Smith fans are blasting the mothers of Mendeecees Harris’ children after the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop.”

During the show viewers saw the aftermath of that alleged plot by Samantha and Erika D to create a fake affair rumor about Yandy.

After Yandy was snubbed from Erika’s son’s Aasim’s birthday party…



she confronted Erika and Samantha with Mendeecees’ mom Judy by her side.

Yandy and Judy alleged that they heard their taped conversation where they plotted against her—and Samantha revealed that she also has taped conversations of Judy.

All hell then broke loose after Yandy alleged that Samantha “begged her” for money.

Yandy swear she's 'bout it😂😂😂😪😪😪.. i bet sam would've dragged her ass if it came down to it A video posted by Reality Shows (@crazyrealitytv) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Yandy fans are now going IN on both Samantha and Erika for once again looking bitter.



What do YOU think about the latest Yandy V.S. Erika and Samantha drama???



More on the flip.