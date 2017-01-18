Florida Crazies: Slizzard Man Arrested For Peeing On Trooper’s Leg At Disney World

Disney isn’t the happiest place on Earth!

A reckless Florida man was busted for taking piss on a trooper’s leg while visiting a Disney World resort reports CBS Local. 20-year-old Joseph Murphy was arrested last weekend for disorderly intoxication when all hell broke loose…

After being placed in a cop car Murphy reportedly began banging his head against the partition and tried to choke himself. According to the affidavit obtained by WKMG Murphy also started yelling “police brutality” as he kept banging his head.

Troopers say Murphy also began yelling obscenities including, “(expletive) Donald Trump.”