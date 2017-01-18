Attention Slores: Is Khloé Kardashian’s Baller Bae Tristan Thompson Using Her For Fame?

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Tristan Thompson May Be Dating Khloe Kardashian For Her Social Media Presence

Poor Khloé! While the youngest of the Kardashian sisters has been running around gushing about her relationship with Cleveland Cavs baller Tristan Thompson there are some naysayers who feel the love he’s expressing for her isn’t genuine.

Sources tell Radar that NBA star Tristan Thompson is reaping the rewards of dating youngest Kardashian sister Khloe, with one insider claiming, “He’s with her for her social media presence.” “Since he’s been with Khloe, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well,” the source continued. “It’s no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers.” According to Blind Gossip, Thompson is also hoping that his relationship with the KUWTK star will boost his endorsement deals.

Look y’all… It wouldn’t be the first time a NBA player used his relationship with Khloe to leverage MAJOR deals.

But it’s not just the thirst for endorsements that has friends worried. Some are alleging that Tristan simply isn’t as invested as Khloé:

“Khloé is the one putting all the effort into the relationship and her friends fear Tristan will end up hurting her,” an insider told Life & Style of the situation. “It’s basketball season and it doesn’t seem like he’s making much effort to see Khloé at all.” The reality star, who has been dating the Cleveland Cavalier for the past three months, already moved into his home part-time despite him having a child with his ex, Craig, in December. “Khloé’s friends have warned her that Tristan and Jordan could get back together and at the very least, co-parenting between them could be very dramatic and complicated.”

Our sources seem pretty sure that Tristan and Jordan aren’t reconciling anytime soon — but Craig is a smart girl, if dating Khloé benefits their son, we’re pretty sure she can see the bigger picture. Still, most women would probably be hesitant to move in with a man who just had a baby with another woman. Khloé isn’t most women though!

What do you think? Is Khloé blind to the facts? Is Tristan really with her to upgrade his follower count? There’s definitely something about the match that seems like a good business arrangement. Then again, homewrecking is always bad business. If Tristan IS using Khloé, is she just getting a taste of her karma?

