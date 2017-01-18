#BlackGirlMagic: Harlem Women Will Run From NYC To DC In Support Of Planned Parenthood
Harlem Women Will Run To DC In Support Of Planned Parenthood
A group of incredible NYC women plan to run from their Harlem home to DC in support of Planned Parenthood just days before Cheeto Mussolini’s inauguration. Alison Mariella Désir and Talisa Hayes will run the 240+ mile journey to DC and attend the Women’s March on Washington to protest the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
#Run4AllWomen . @almamex0215 @run_is_to @ultrarunningchick81 @quitatheroadrunner thanks for being the first women on board; @maryarnold79 thank you for building the spreadsheet to allow more women to participate. Thanks to @alacrityamir for making the flyers. SIGN UP TO RUN A LEG OF THE RUN NOW- information via link in bio #WomensRunning #Run4AllWomen
#Repost @womensrunningmagazine ・・・ JOIN US FOR A #4WOMEN4ALLWOMEN SOLIDARITY RUN! At 6 PM EST today, four runners, including our incredible contributor/Harlem Run founder Alison Désir, will begin a 240-mile run from Harlem to DC in an effort to raise money for @plannedparenthood and the awesome power of women. This Thursday (1/19) we will hold two West Coast Solidarity Runs (3 miles with walk/run options) Join us in supporting Alison and her team! SAN DIEGO 6:30 AM Lake Miramar parking lot 10710 Scripps Lake Dr. PALO ALTO 5:30 PM Stanford Medical Book Store 91 Campus Drive East Don’t see your city? If you can host a run in your town, message us and we’ll add your info! DONATE HERE: gofundme.com/4Women4AllWomen #WomenRunTheWorld #WomenSupportingWomen
The ladies have also surpassed their initial $44k GoFundMe goal to help fund their long run:
This is real #BlackGirlMagic!
IG/GoFundMe