6-Yr-Old Boy Killed & Little Girl Maimed At ATL School Bus Stop By Two Pit Bulls! [Video]

This story is tragic and had us out here in ATL heartbroken all day yesterday.

A group of elementary kids waiting on the bus in ATL were attacked by a pack of wild pit bulls. The pit bulls killed little 6-yr-old Logan Braatz and seriously injured little Syari Sanders as well.

While the kids were waiting for the bus to go to school, 2 pit bulls attacked them and killed little Logan. Syari was taken to the hospital where the reports say she was conscious and alert but badly mauled. The dog’s owner, Cameron Tucker, has since been arrested on several charges, at the time all of them being misdemeanors.