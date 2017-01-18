Exclusive: Peter Gunz & Tara Wallace Spotted Getting Close At His 50th B’day Party

Rapper Turned Reality Star Rang In Birthday With Estranged Wife And Ex

Peter Gunz celebrated turning 50 with both his baby mama and estranged wife.

The “Uptown Baby” rapper rang in his 50th birthday at a Prince-themed bash at Hayaty NYC, Jan. 12, hosted by PR maven Marie Driven. Guests wore purple in homage to the “Purple Rain” singer and later, Peter blew out the candles on a Prince-themed birthday cake.

But the father of 10 left tongues wagging when he was spotted getting super close to Tara Wallace, his ex, co-star of “Love & Hip Hop New York,” and the mother of his three children.

Our spy said Peter’s wife Amina – who has been spending time on the West Coast – arrived first, but then left as Tara walked in.

Peter and Tara then spent the evening drinking champagne and whispering in each other’s ears.

Peter’s son, the rapper Cory Gunz, was also at the private party, as was celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez.