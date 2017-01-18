Kidnapping Victim Kamiyah Mobley Defends ‘Mother’: “From That One Mistake I Was Given The Best Life”

Alexis Manigo Defends Only Mother She’s Ever Known “Don’t Lock Her Up And Throw Away The Key”

Alexis Manigo, the South Carolina teen who was just identified as 1988 kidnapping victim Kamiyah Mobley thanks to DNA testing, is speaking out in her first televised interview with “Good Morning America.” The teen sat down for an interview revealing that while she feels obligated to give her biological family a chance, Gloria Williams, the woman being accused of kidnapping her, will “always be” her mother.

Her lawyer also makes an appearance, pointing out that she will have also work on getting official documents to move forward now that the ruse has been unveiled. Wonder if she’ll use the name Kamiyah Mobley or continue life as Alexis Manigo.

