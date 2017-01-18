Seen On The Scene: Draya Michele, Skai Jackson And More At Premiere Of ‘Space Between Us’

Hoeness Deleted! Draya Michele Looks So Classy At Movie Premiere

Skai Jackson showed up and showed out at the red carpet premiere of ‘The Space Between Us’ Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The getup and makeup is nice and all, but Skai is killing the game with the fierce face and pose hunny!

Draya Michele also showed up looking bad AND boujee in a tailored white jump suit with black dots and an open back. You likey?

Peep a trailer for the film below:

Are you planning to check it out?

More photos from the film below and hit the flip for the latest from Draya…

WENN