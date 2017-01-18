Baltimore School Replaces Detention With Mandatory Meditation To Help Problem Students

An elementary school in Baltimore is using a new way to help problematic students deal with their disciplinary issues reports ABC 7 News. Youngsters at Coleman Elementary uses meditation to help students who also study breathing, with mindfulness classes alongside math and English.

A student named Artavia Tubman said she thinks of happy thoughts. “Like making Baltimore a safe place for the kids because my brother got shot when he was four, he got shot when he was going to the movies by himself. So, every time I get mad I just breathe,” she said.

Andy Gonzales helped launch the program in Baltimore about 15 years ago with two local brothers. “A lot of overwhelming external stimuli and trauma that these kids have to face, so for them to have tools to better self-regulate, manage themselves and their emotions and to make them healthier mentally, physically and emotionally, I think it just makes the climate of the school better for academics,” he said.