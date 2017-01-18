Beast Cheats Death: Marshawn Lynch Nearly Gets Taken Out By A City Bus While Riding A Bike [Video]

Marshawn Lynch Narrowly Avoids Getting Hit By A Bus While Riding A Bike

Although football isn’t exactly the safest sport in the world, Marshawn Lynch has become quite the risk-taker since he retired from the gridiron.

According BleacherReport “Beast Mode” has been filming a Super Bowl commercial in Scotland (why is there a Super Bowl commercial being shot in a place with no football? Guess we’ll find out in a few weeks) and decided hop on a bike and play a game of chicken with a local bus.

Yeah…

That could have gone INCREDIBLY wrong.

