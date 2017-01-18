Get Well Soon: Reality Star Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Injured In Car Accident

Get well soon…

A “Chrisley Knows Best” star is currently recovering from a scary accident. Todd Chrisley’s daughter was hurt and suffered a broken vertebrae when her car hit a guardrail.

E! Online reports:

Savannah Chrisley was involved in a frightening car accident yesterday, and the reality star’s father is sharing an exclusive update with E! News about how she’s doing.

In a statement from Todd Chrisley, he shares, “It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah.”The Atlanta-based beauty pageant queen was driving a white, four-door vehicle through a rainstorm when she reached down to fix her floor mat. The mat became stuck under the gas pedal, and when Savannah looked up, her car veered toward the guardrail.

The statement continued, “Savannah survived with a fractured vertebrae in her neck and several bruises and burns from the airbags. We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy.”