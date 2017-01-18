Et Tu?! Chrisette Michele Is Allegedly Performing At Trump’s Inauguration & People Are PISSED

Really?!

Chrisette Michele To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

Chrisette Michele is the latest celebrity to reportedly sign on for Trump’s inauguration. According to The NYDN, Christte agreed to perform over a week ago but kept it a “secret” fearing controversy.

The songstress will allegedly sing “Intentional” during Friday’s ceremony before going into an R&B set.

The New York Daily News reports:

Singer Chrisette Michele will join the party ushering in Donald Trump’s presidency, according to sources close to the festivities. We’re told that the deal was reached a week ago, but has been kept “a big secret” because Michelle’s camp feared the seven days of criticism that would surely lead up the the divisive President-elect’s big day. They became especially concerned when Jennifer Holliday, who’d committed to performing for The Donald last week, withdrew amidst heavy pressure on Monday, citing “a lapse of judgment.” Our insiders say that inauguration organizers first reached out to Michelle’s team asking her to perform the song “Intentional” with singers Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tye Tribbett — the same trio with whom she did that tune on BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” broadcast one year ago. We’re told that plan fell apart when at least two of those three singers declined the offer. But, according to our sources, Michelle agreed to sing for The Donald so long as she could perform an R&B set. Chrisette Michelle agreed to sing for The Donald so long as she could perform an R&B set.

So far Chrisette’s keeping mum on her performance but fans are LIVID.

I really hope that @ChrisetteM isn't performing at Trump's inauguration. If so, that will be the end of my support for her music… — ChocolateSoul (@ChocolateSoul) January 17, 2017

@ChrisetteM BOWING DOWN TO THE KLAN…singing at #TrumpInauguration Don't expect to sell any more music to us!! #BoycottChrisetteMusic — jcpllc (@JozCproductions) January 18, 2017

What do YOU think about Chrisette Michele reportedly performing for Trump???