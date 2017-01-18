Secure The Bag: Kandi Burruss Sued By Former Disgruntled Employee Over Unpaid Wages

Kandi Burruss Sued By Ex Employee For Unpaid Wages And Overtime

Everybody wants to be a “boss”, but not everyone wants to fulfill the responsibilities that a boss has to be accountable for.

By all reports, Kandi Burruss is a successful businesswoman, but it appears that one of her former employees has an issue with her business practices. According to RadarOnline, Johnnie Winston, an event planner, studio manager, production coordinator, and general do-it-all claims that he’s owed overtime pay in addition to a minimum wage salary:

According to documents obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Winston is suing Burruss and Kandi Koated Entertainment for “failure to pay overtime and minimum wage in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.” Winston, who served as a studio manager, event planner and production coordinator from August 3, 2013 to February 29, 2016, claims Burruss failed to pay him wages for time spent working in the recording studio, planning events, running errands, preparing meals for events, performing handyman and housekeeping duties, attending meetings, and more. In the October 27, 2016 lawsuit, Winston claims he was ordered to attend mandatory meetings twice each month and to be available to work seven days a week for 10 to 12 hours a day. Throughout his employment, he was reportedly paid for five days a week.

Kandi retorts:

In Burruss’ response to the lawsuit filed on November 28, 2016, she denied the allegations against her. “Defendants did not willfully violate the Fair Labor Standards Act because any acts or omissions giving rise to this action were reasonable, undertaken in good faith, and were not undertaken with reckless disregard as to whether such actions or omissions violated the FLSA,” the response read. “Defendants cannot be liable for liquidated damages.” Burruss asks the complaint be dismissed with prejudice.

Sounds like Kandi might have to cut that check.

