Exclusive: The Game Said $7.1 Mill Sex Abuse Suit Winner Only Got Mad When People Filmed Him Groping Her

Rapper In Bid To Get New Trial And Lower Damages In Sexual Battery Case

The Game said the woman who won $7.1 million sexual battery case against him wasn’t upset that he allegedly groped her privates – she was just pissed that people may have filmed the act.

The “1992” rapper filed new court docs Jan. 18 claiming his accuser, Priscilla Rainey, was more concerned about people filming him grabbing her bare vagina and behind than the actual alleged act of abuse itself. The Game said the jury was shown a video where Rainey appeared to be hurt that people may have filmed him putting his hands on her.

“When I got to the club, he grabbed my butt and realized I didn’t have no panties on, and he touched my p***y” and then did it three more times after that,” Rainey said in the video shown to jurors, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. “So I was pissed off, not because he did it, but more so because…people was below us taking pictures.”

The Game’s lawyers claimed Rainey then told their client “that she wanted to talk to the (defendant) and tell him, ‘Yo, can we check and make sure nobody got pictures of that s**t.’”

The West Coast rapper’s lawyers said her comments proved she wasn’t bothered by him putting his hands on her – a critical component for her sexual battery argument. No photos of the alleged abuse were ever made public, The Game’s lawyers said.