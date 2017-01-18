Kylie Jenner Is Now Getting Credit For Bringing “Back” Juicy Tracksuits She Can’t Eem Fill Out Good

juicy A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

Kylie Jenner Gets Credit…AGain

The Jennerdashians are constantly getting credit for things they didn’t do. They have been getting credit for big butts, boxer braids and black men. The latest is Kylie Jenner, who decided to wear a Juice tracksuit and this is what happened.

Yes, now she’s responsible for bringing them back. As if black women haven’t been bringing them back for a while. Not only that, but her tracksuit is $1,300 damn dollars. Thanks but no thanks. So this is what happened when the good folks at MTV tried to give Kylie credit she definitely didn’t deserve.