Tyra Banks Or Zoe Saldana?!? This Moist Photo Of August Alsina Will Blow Your Mind

- By Bossip Staff
August Alsina Looks Like Tyra Banks And Zoe Saldana

What is going on with August Alsina?

The singer recently released a new video for his latest song ‘Drugs’ where he’s seen in bursting out the water like a fish outta hot grease. Check out a clip below:

"I can't get enough of your #DRUGS "

A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

Many confused people believed the shot was a top modeling picture of Tyra Banks:

….or Zoe Saldana??

What the entire hell?! Hit the flip to peep more confused reactions next…

    #DRUGS official video out on YouTube nowwwwwww…. 🚀🚀

    A photo posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

    #DRUGS OFFICIAL VIDEO is out now!!!

    A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

    Offical video for "Wait" is out on YouTube now. Song Available for download and stream on iTunes & Spotify

    A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

    "Wait" visual SOON come 🚀

    A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

    "Wait" visual soon come! 🚀 #DRUGS

    A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on

