Tyra Banks Or Zoe Saldana?!? This Moist Photo Of August Alsina Will Blow Your Mind
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
August Alsina Looks Like Tyra Banks And Zoe Saldana
What is going on with August Alsina?
The singer recently released a new video for his latest song ‘Drugs’ where he’s seen in bursting out the water like a fish outta hot grease. Check out a clip below:
Many confused people believed the shot was a top modeling picture of Tyra Banks:
….or Zoe Saldana??
What the entire hell?! Hit the flip to peep more confused reactions next…
Twitter/IG
Continue Slideshow
<
>