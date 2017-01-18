Tyra Banks Or Zoe Saldana?!? This Moist Photo Of August Alsina Will Blow Your Mind

August Alsina Looks Like Tyra Banks And Zoe Saldana

What is going on with August Alsina?

The singer recently released a new video for his latest song ‘Drugs’ where he’s seen in bursting out the water like a fish outta hot grease. Check out a clip below:

"I can't get enough of your #DRUGS " A video posted by Yungin' (@augustalsina) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Many confused people believed the shot was a top modeling picture of Tyra Banks:

At first glance I just knew this was Tyra Banks…somebody help August Alaina please pic.twitter.com/UA570pcCIk — Tina Belcher (@yeanotsold) January 18, 2017

….or Zoe Saldana??

I'm deleting my twitter, I was about to say Zoe Saldana looking good and I find out it's fucking August Alsina pic.twitter.com/qQtzFQJFNi — Omar Gooding (@tryna_be_famous) January 18, 2017

