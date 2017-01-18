WTF Does That Mean?? Kanye West Not Invited To Trump’s “Traditionally American” Inauguration

Kanye West Never Invited To Perform At “Traditionally American” Inauguration

Well ain’t that bout a b!t¢#? After all the shuckin’, jivin’ and posing for photos Kanye West didn’t get an invite to Donald Trump’s struggly inauguration.

Tom Barrack (isn’t that ironic?), chairman of Trump’s inauguration committee, previously said this about Ye’s potential performance:

“No, No. Kanye and Donald are good friends,” Barrack said. “Donald is a great admirer of Kanye, as we are all, but he is not performing at inauguration.”

This week he added this lil’ racist-sounding tidbit:

What in the Kardashian-Jenner f**k is “typically and traditionally American”?!?! Rappers aren’t American now???

We can’t think of anything MORE American than rap music in the day of Ellen Degeneres’ mannequin challenges, Paul Ryan dabs and hit hip-hop Broadway plays called “Hamilton”.

Maybe under the Trump administration we’re still 3/5 of a whole American…

