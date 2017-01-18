Doctor’s Note: George H.W. Bush & Wife Barbara Hospitalized Just Days Before Inauguration

George H.W. Bush And Wife Barbara Hospitalized

Former president George H.W. Bush was just admitted to the ICU with pneumonia. News later broke that his wife Barbara was also hospitalized for fatigue and a bad cough reports TMZ.

Sources in Bush’s camp say the former prez is in stable condition, but doctors performed a precautionary procedure to clear his airway. H.W. is said to be resting comfortably where he will remain for a number of days.

ABC reported that George H.W. sent Trump this letter just days ago detailing how sick he would be this week:

We wonder who else will be calling out sick for the struggle inauguration by Friday…

Get well!

WENN/Twitter