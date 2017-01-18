In White Folks With Black Kids’ News: Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Birth Mother Is Begging To Meet Her [Video]

Mentewab says she was 19 years old when she gave birth to a baby girl she called Yemasrech.

In her native Amharic language, the name means ‘good news’.

She did not know the father as her child was conceived as a result of a brutal rape attack.

Mentawab was staying in her grandmother’s house in Shone when an intruder broke in and attacked her.

She was too scared to tell her parents but when the pregnancy began to show she was forced to admit the truth.

Initially disowned by her family, she went to live in the nearby town of Hosanna where she says she gave birth to the baby later named Zahara in January 2005. After finding out Yemasrech was adopted by a huge Hollywood family and is alive and well, Mentewab wants to meet her daughter.

