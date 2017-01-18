Ayesha Curry “Lucky To Be” Unofficial Twin Of Lookalike Gone Viral After Being Fat-Shamed

If you’ve ever watched people share side-by-side images of themselves on social media, claiming that they look like a particular celebrity, then you know that they open themselves up to all sorts of scrutiny from the public. Everyone can agree that people are just plain ol’ mean these days.

But in the case of Amanda Parker, an image of her was found and someone else tried to compare her to Ayesha Curry. Unfortunately, they did so by criticizing her size at the same time, calling her “AyEatcha Curry.” While most of us would go all the way in over such comments, Parker responded in a classy way:

“I Don’t Honor Him. I Don’t Respect Him.” Maxine Waters On Why She Won’t Attend Trump’s Inauguration

With the inauguration coming up this weekend, plenty people are stepping forward with their thoughts and feelings about our incoming President. While there are plenty of Black celebrities who seem to be jumping on the Trump bandwagon, looking at you Steve Harvey, others are not mincing words regarding President-elect Trump and why they will not be attending his inauguration.

One of them is California Congressional Rep Maxine Waters. During a recent appearance on Tamron Hall’s MSNBC show, she couldn’t hide her contempt.

Chrisette Michele Reportedly Booked For Trump Inauguration, Gets Fried Crispy On Twitter

And then there was one. Chrisette Michele has put it all on the line and reportedly agreed to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As we inch closer and closer to the day that hell officially freezes over, the biggest question has become, as Snoop Dogg put it, “Which one of you jigaboo ass n*ggas gonna be the first one” to agree to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration. 2 Chainz said he got the call, but turned them down. Then we found out a little known Gospel singer named Travis Greene got a call and he happily accepted.

But now, we have a recognizable name who has decided to cross party lines and do the dance with the devil: Chrisette Michele.

The woman who blessed us on the Rick Ross classic “Aston Martin Music” has reportedly cashed out and agreed to sing for “the Donald.”

