Living His Truth: Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Taylor Bennett Comes Out As Bisexual

Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Taylor Is Bisexual

Chance the Rapper‘s little brother Taylor Bennett has finally decided to live his own truth. The young Chicago artist revealed the big news as an early birthday present via Twitter earlier today:

My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Taylor says he recognizes himself as bisexual and has always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community:

I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou 🤘🏽 — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Fans have come out to support the rapper for making the big announcement:

@_TaylorBennett IM PROUD OF YOU TAYLOR! THAT SHIT IS NOT EASY pic.twitter.com/8xBeyqXa1J — but damn, Gina! (@DNicole162) January 18, 2017

We’re sure his big brother is very proud…

IG/Twitter