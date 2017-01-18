Living His Truth: Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Taylor Bennett Comes Out As Bisexual
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Chance The Rapper’s Little Brother Taylor Is Bisexual
Chance the Rapper‘s little brother Taylor Bennett has finally decided to live his own truth. The young Chicago artist revealed the big news as an early birthday present via Twitter earlier today:
Taylor says he recognizes himself as bisexual and has always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community:
Fans have come out to support the rapper for making the big announcement:
We’re sure his big brother is very proud…
IG/Twitter