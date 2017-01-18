Poor Thang: Khloe Kardashian’s Kinky Kanekalon Braids Get Relentlessly Roasted

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

khloe
Delete your Instagram…

Khloe Kardashian Blasted For Cultural Appropriation—Again

Khloe Kardashian is getting relentlessly roasted again, this time for another culture vulture hair creation.

The “Revenge Body” star took to social media today to show off her “different and fun” braids that included frayed ends.

Khloe Kardashian

Unfortunately for her however, folks noted that her kinky kanekalon braids looked all too familiar.

Ohhhhh Khloe. Things got even worse for her on Instagram.

fullsizerender_5

Please burn your ends Khloe!

More comments on the flip.

Twitter/Instagram

