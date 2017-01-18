Poor Thang: Khloe Kardashian’s Kinky Kanekalon Braids Get Relentlessly Roasted



Delete your Instagram…

Khloe Kardashian Blasted For Cultural Appropriation—Again

Khloe Kardashian is getting relentlessly roasted again, this time for another culture vulture hair creation.

The “Revenge Body” star took to social media today to show off her “different and fun” braids that included frayed ends.

Unfortunately for her however, folks noted that her kinky kanekalon braids looked all too familiar.

@Chloe_higginss no shade Dawn Richard been doing it for a minute pic.twitter.com/GhHFYbKW9Q — BEING TERRY JANE (@TerryTorro) January 18, 2017

Ohhhhh Khloe. Things got even worse for her on Instagram.

Please burn your ends Khloe!

Twitter/Instagram