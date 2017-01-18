Co-Parenting Crazy: Future And Ciara FINALLY Settle Custody Battle Over Baby Future

Ciara And Future Settle Custody Case Over Son

Ciara and Future are finally done fighting!

We reported back in October that Ciara dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against baby daddy Future because the case hit a bump when the judge shut down her claims. Now, TMZ reports that the former couple have finally settled their tumulus custody battle over baby Future Zahir.

The former couple reportedly agreed to joint custody, however, baby Future will be living Ciara and step-daddy Russell Wilson for a majority of the year.

The ATL rapper tours most of the year, but when he’s back in Georgia he’ll have reasonable full access to his son. TMZ sources say both Future and Ciara want to move on with their lives peacefully.

AKM/GSI