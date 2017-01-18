The Sweetest Love We’ve Ever Known: President Obama’s B’Day Message To Michelle Will Melt Your Heart

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

President Obama Sends Wife Michelle Sweet Birthday Wishes

If we can’t have a marriage like the Obamas — we don’t want it! The message President Barack Obama shared included a photo of the pair on the back of a golf cart that we believe was taken on inauguration night. These eight years have flown by but they have been probably the best we can remember, What A Time To Be ALIVE (and AMERICAN )indeed. We hope the First Lady had an amazing birthday night. She certainly deserves it.

She posted this sweet message to the President last week:

So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

Real tears as we type this… Man listen.

