HURRY! Feds Looking To Charge Eric Garner’s Killer Before Jeff Sessions Becomes Attorney General

Feds Press For Daniel Pantaleo Charges For Eric Garner Death Before Trump Becomes POTUS

In 48 hours the apocalypse will be upon us and the Federal prosecutors in D.C. know that big change is a-comin’.

Thus, they are pressing the gas on getting former NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo charged with the chokehold death of Eric Garner according to the NYPost.

A federal grand jury in Brooklyn is hearing evidence in the racially charged police killing of Eric Garner on Staten Island in 2014 — as prosecutors race to get an indictment before Donald Trump becomes president Friday, The Post has learned. Prosecutors from Washington, DC, are presenting the case to the panel, as they seek civil rights charges against white officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a chokehold barred by the NYPD on the black suspect, sources said.

There is a growing fear that Trump’s Attorney General nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, has a racially biased past and will not seek to charge Pantaleo with civil rights violations.

(Loretta) Lynch is now U.S. attorney general, and Trump has nominated U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to succeed her, subject to Senate conformation. Sessions testified last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which plans to vote on Jan. 24. Sessions is expected to clear the committee, according to The Hill. Republicans control the Senate with 52 votes, and Sessions has the support of a potential swing vote, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.).

Prayers up in hopes that the Garner family can be on their way to justice before Apricot-in-Chief Trump and his minions cop a squat on the entire process.

Image via Twitter