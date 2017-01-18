Bangers: Thandie Newton Covers Jones Magazine’s Winter Issue

Thandie Newton Flawless For Jones Magazine Cover

Kudos to Jones Magazine for putting Thandie Newton on the cover of their Winter Issue, which hits newsstands Friday.

Loving the big hair in this issue! Besides sitting down with Newton, the issue offers a sweet farewell to FLOTUS Michelle Obama and profiles on Alicia Keys, Solange Knowles, Teyana Taylor and rising star Deneé Benton.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at Thandie’s shoot