Camilla Pointdexter Calls Out Donald Penn Again—& His Wife Jumps In
- By Bossip Staff
Camilla Pointdexter Blasts Donald Penn
Remember when we told you about that BGC star Camilla Pointdexter was blasted by for having a baby with MARRIED Oakland Raiders star Donald Penn???
Well after she got into (and settled) a messy Instagram beef with his wife Dominique…
she’s going at it with Donald for accusing her of dissing his other children. According to Camilla Donald was “f*** and sucking and loving her” before he tried to paint her as gold digger and no one “gives a f** about them kids.”
Oh dear…
Donald’s wife is now jumping into the mess…
see what she said on the flip.