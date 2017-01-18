Camilla Pointdexter Calls Out Donald Penn Again—& His Wife Jumps In



Baby mama drama…

Camilla Pointdexter Blasts Donald Penn

Remember when we told you about that BGC star Camilla Pointdexter was blasted by for having a baby with MARRIED Oakland Raiders star Donald Penn???

Well after she got into (and settled) a messy Instagram beef with his wife Dominique…

she’s going at it with Donald for accusing her of dissing his other children. According to Camilla Donald was “f*** and sucking and loving her” before he tried to paint her as gold digger and no one “gives a f** about them kids.”

Oh dear…

Donald’s wife is now jumping into the mess…

see what she said on the flip.