Chrisette Michele Wrote An Open Letter About Her Inauguration Plans And She’s Still Getting Dragged

Chrisette Michele’s Open Letter Doesn’t Help

Chrisette Michele has had a very rough 24 hours. On Wednesday it was revealed that she’d be performing at the Urinauguration and all hell broke loose. She got dragged left and right with no end in sight. So she did what she thought was best: she wrote an open letter.

Clearly this was written by her ghostwriter Sir Edmund Heada$$ because this makes no sense. She still going to perform. She’s still going to take that check. So…yeah, the dragging commences! *two claps*