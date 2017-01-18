Stevie J Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez Over Molestation Claims

VH1 Big in 2015 with Entertainment Weekly Award Show

Stevie J Drops Defamation Case Against Joseline

Looks like Stevie may be letting Joseline off the hook for those molestation claims.

If you’ll recall, back around October, a very pregnant Joseline publicly claimed that Stevie had routinely inappropriately touched his youngest daughter Eva.

Claims like that are clearly nothing to play with, and Stevie was adamant that nothing of the sort had ever occurred, and that Joseline was just dreaming up creative ways to drag his name through the dirt since he wanted nothing to do with her or the unborn baby he was denying at the time. He filed a defamation suit and vowed to see Joseline in court.

Fast forward to today, and not only is Stevie willingly accepting and excited that he’s the father of little Bonnie…but he and Joseline are back cool and he seems to be letting the serious allegations go.

According to TMZ, Stevie pulled a no-show in the Atlanta courthouse in which he was supposed to see Joseline about the false allegations. But since he didn’t show up to plead his case, the entire trial was dismissed.

That’s not necessarily to say that he’s conceding that she was telling the truth, however. But from what sources say, Stevie is head over heels in love with his new baby Bonnie, and just wants to keep the peace between him and her mother…so he’s just trying to take a step in that direction.

Hopefully it works out this time around…