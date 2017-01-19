Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and More Join A$AP Rocky Onstage For Yam$ Day

It’s been two years since the sudden passing of A$AP Crew founder A$AP Yams.

Now, the day of his tragic overdose has turned into an annual celebration of his life and impact on Hip Hop. The A$AP Family — including Rocky and Ferg — gathered at Madison Square Garden for the second annual Yams Day celebration concert.

The crowd was in for a few surprises tonight however, as The Weeknd came out and paid his respects to Yams with a performance

[Indie1stHoe] #theweeknd at the #yamsday celebration for #ASAPYams A video posted by Indie 💎 Major (@indie1sthoe) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

And fans went crazy when Kendrick Lamar came out to honor Yams as well

Wohoo! @kendricklamar popped out and showed love at the second annual #YAMSDAY A video posted by BOOZEMAGAZINE.COM (@boozemagz) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

Yams is clearly missed by many in the industry…